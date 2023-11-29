Who's Playing

Florida Gators @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Florida 4-2, Wake Forest 3-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

Wake Forest will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Florida Gators at 7:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Florida took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Wake Forest, who comes in off a win.

Last Friday, the Demon Deacons didn't have too much trouble with the Buccaneers at home as they won 71-56.

Cameron Hildreth was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 21 points along with 7 rebounds. Andrew Carr was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Florida's good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They took a 95-91 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bears. Despite running the score up even higher than they did on Wednesday (86), Florida still had to take the loss.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Riley Kugel, who scored 25 points along with 9 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Tyrese Samuel, who scored 18 points along with 6 rebounds.

The losses dropped the Demon Deacons to 3-3 and the Buccaneers to 2-4.

While only Florida took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wake Forest have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Florida struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Florida is a 4-point favorite against Wake Forest, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gators as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.