Who's Playing

UC Riverside Highlanders @ Washington State Cougars

Current Records: UC Riverside 4-5, Washington State 6-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $2.16

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the UC Riverside Highlanders at 10:00 p.m. ET on December 6th at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20% better than the opposition, a fact Washington State proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Vikings by a score of 71-61. That's two games straight that Washington State has won by exactly ten points.

Among those leading the charge was Isaac Jones, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 rebounds. Myles Rice was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders beat the Fighting Hawks 68-62 on Sunday.

The Cougars have yet to lose a matchup at home this season, leaving them with a 6-1 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.6 points per game. As for the Highlanders, their victory bumped their record up to 4-5.

As for their game on Wednesday, Washington State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Washington State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UC Riverside struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Washington State is a big 13.5-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.