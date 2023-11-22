Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Virginia 4-1, West Virginia 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $15.75

What to Know

The Virginia Cavaliers will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Despite being away, Virginia is looking at a 9.5-point advantage in the spread.

After a string of four wins, Virginia's good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 65-41 walloping at the hands of the Badgers. Virginia found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 20 to 3 on offense.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Reece Beekman, who scored 17 points along with 7 assists.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers came up short against the Mustangs on Monday and fell 70-58. The loss hurts even more since West Virginia was up 37-25 with 19:37 left in the second.

Their wins bumped the Cavaliers to 4-1 and the Badgers to 3-2.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Going forward, West Virginia is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This will be Virginia's first time playing as the underdogs this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Virginia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like West Virginia struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Virginia is a big 9.5-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 119 points.

Series History

West Virginia has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Virginia.