Southern Utah Jaguars @ Western Illinois Leathernecks

Current Records: Southern Utah 1-2, Western Illinois 1-2

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV

The Southern Utah Jaguars' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Western Illinois Leathernecks at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 17th at Western Hall. Southern Utah might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Monday.

We saw a pretty high 164.5-over/under line set for Southern Utah's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 97-59 bruising that the Wildcats dished out on Monday. Southern Utah was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Despite the loss, Southern Utah had strong showings from Brentay Noel, who earned 10 points along with 3 steals, and Tai'Reon Joseph, who earned 22 points.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 53 points in their last match, Western Illinois made sure to put some points up on the board against St. Ambrose on Sunday. The Leathernecks simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Fighting Bees 94-59 at home. With Western Illinois ahead 41-21 at the half, the game was all but over already.

The Jaguars now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Leathernecks, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 1-2.

Friday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Southern Utah have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 27.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Illinois struggles in that department as they've been even better at 51.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.