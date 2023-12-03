Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 3-2, Western Kentucky 5-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $4.80

What to Know

Eastern Kentucky has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Sunday. They will take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 5:00 p.m. ET at E.A. Diddle Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, in a tight contest that could have gone either way, the Colonels made off with a 77-76 victory over the Trojans.

Western Kentucky has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 20 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 101-77 margin over the Tigers.

The Colonels now have a winning record of 3-2. As for the Hilltoppers, they pushed their record up to 5-3 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.

Eastern Kentucky is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Eastern Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 48.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Western Kentucky is a 4.5-point favorite against Eastern Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

Series History

Western Kentucky has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Eastern Kentucky.