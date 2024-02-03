Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Ball State 11-10, Western Michigan 8-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Ball State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off in a Mid American battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Arena. Coming off a loss in a game Ball State was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Tuesday, the Cardinals came up short against the Falcons and fell 81-72.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Western Michigan found out the hard way on Tuesday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 88-63 to the Rockets. Western Michigan has not had much luck with the Rockets recently, as the team's come up short the last ten times they've met.

The Cardinals' defeat dropped their record down to 11-10. As for the Broncos, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-13.

Ball State came up short against the Broncos when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 78-68. Can Ball State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Western Michigan is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Ball State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

Ball State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.