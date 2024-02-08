Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Milwaukee 11-11, Youngstown State 17-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Milwaukee Panthers and the Youngstown State Penguins are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 8th at Beeghly Center. Milwaukee will be strutting in after a win while the Penguins will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Milwaukee barely beat the Jaguars the last time the pair played, but that sure wasn't the case this time around. Everything went the Panthers' way against the Jaguars on Sunday as the Panthers made off with a 87-67 win. Milwaukee was heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell to the Mastodons 82-78.

The Panthers have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-11 record this season. As for the Penguins, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 17-7.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Milwaukee hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79 points per game. However, it's not like Youngstown State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Milwaukee took a serious blow against the Penguins in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 87-58. Can Milwaukee avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Youngstown State is a big 8.5-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Penguins as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157.5 points.

Series History

Youngstown State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.