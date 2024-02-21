The Southland Conference on Wednesday announced it has issued suspensions to four players from Texas A&M-Commerce and four players from Incarnate Word following an ugly brawl that broke out Monday night following A&M-Commerce's 76-72 overtime road win in San Antonio. The fight took place as the two teams went through the postgame handshake line and triggered a subsequent review from the league office, which determined the eight players committed "flagrant unsportsmanlike actions."

"The Southland Conference Board of Directors has set clear expectations for sportsmanship and behavior of our student-athletes, coaches, and spectators during and after competitions. Unfortunately, these expectations were not met on Monday night, and the Southland Conference will not tolerate any unsportsmanlike behavior," Southland Commissioner Chris Grant said. "I would like to extend our appreciation to A&M-Commerce Athletics Director Jim Curry and UIW Athletics Director Richard Duran for their unwavering partnership and diligent resolution of this matter."

A&M-Commerce's Jerome Brewer Jr., Ant Abraham and Kwo Agwa were each suspended three games, while guard Prince Davies was given a one-game suspension. Incarnate Word's Elijah Davis was given a three-game suspension, while Alex Anderson, Gabe Beny Til and Marcus Glover earned two-game suspensions.

Video from after the game showed players from both teams throwing punches and landing shots in a fight that started at midcourt near the scorer's table and made its way to the other side where fans were seated. One of the broadcasters said a manager's face had blood on it and another broadcaster reported a young girl in the crowd was hurt during the brawl.

Players and coaches from both teams tried to break the skirmish up before it finally ended after nearly 90 seconds.

UIW and A&M-Commerce late Monday issued a joint statement apologizing for what took place before the league said it was looking into the incident.

Both teams entered the game tied for last place in the Southland Conference standings before A&M-Commerce outlasted UIW in overtime. Their next games are scheduled for Saturday, with A&M-Commerce scheduled to face Nicholls State and UIW scheduled to take on league-leading McNeese State.