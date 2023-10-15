Indiana is going back to back in five-star recruiting territory. Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers received a commitment from 2024 small forward Liam McNeeley on Sunday. McNeeley, the No. 15 player in the class according to the 247Sports rankings, chose the Hoosiers over Kansas at the Top Flight Invite and released a commitment video on his Instagram account.

Prior to cutting his list to the Hoosiers and the Jayhawks, McNeeley had a final six of Indiana, Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama and Michigan. You can view the commitment video below:

Woodson then wasted no time celebrating the commitment. McNeeley is Indiana's first 2024 commit. In May, Indiana reeled in 2023 five-star power forward Mackenzie Mgbako, making this the first time in the 247Sports era (since 2000) that the Hoosiers have signed a five-star recruit in consecutive classes, per 247Sports' rankings.

247Sports' scouting report states McNeeley "has one of the best combinations of skill and basketball acumen in the national class. He came up the ranks known as a shooter – and for good reason as he has clean mechanics, a compact release, and shot over 40% from behind the three-point line in both the NIBC and EYBL seasons – but he's far more versatile than just a specialist. He's particularly adept at coming off screens, making instinctual reads, and then attacking defenders while they are on the move. That can mean movement threes, but it can also mean curls, dribble penetration, and an ability to get downhill at times."

McNeeley is the fifth five-star commit for the Hoosiers since 2000, joining Mgbako, Romeo Langford (2018), Noah Vonleh (2013) and Cody Zeller (2011).