Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Indiana State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Southern Illinois 38-20.

Indiana State entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Southern Illinois step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Southern Illinois Salukis @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Southern Illinois 4-1, Indiana State 5-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

What to Know

Southern Illinois and Indiana State are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. The pair will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hulman Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Southern Illinois has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 23 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Aggies on the road to the tune of 81-54. The over/under was set at 135 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Southern Illinois' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Troy D'Amico, who scored 13 points along with 6 assists. D'Amico continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Xavier Johnson, who scored 18 points along with 7 assists and 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Indiana State waltzed into Friday's contest with three straight wins but they left with four. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 76-74 victory over the Rockets.

Indiana State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jayson Kent, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Isaiah Swope, who scored 23 points along with 4 steals. Kent continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The losses dropped the Salukis to 4-1 and the Aggies to 3-4.

Southern Illinois is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Southern Illinois and Indiana State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Southern Illinois hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.4 points per game. However, it's not like Indiana State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 89.2 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Indiana State is a solid 7-point favorite against Southern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sycamores as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Indiana State and Southern Illinois both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.

Jan 11, 2023 - Southern Illinois 69 vs. Indiana State 61

Dec 07, 2022 - Indiana State 74 vs. Southern Illinois 71

Feb 19, 2022 - Southern Illinois 76 vs. Indiana State 72

Jan 19, 2022 - Southern Illinois 63 vs. Indiana State 55

Jan 26, 2021 - Indiana State 71 vs. Southern Illinois 59

Jan 25, 2021 - Indiana State 69 vs. Southern Illinois 66

Feb 26, 2020 - Indiana State 77 vs. Southern Illinois 68

Dec 30, 2019 - Indiana State 68 vs. Southern Illinois 56

Feb 16, 2019 - Southern Illinois 79 vs. Indiana State 57

Jan 30, 2019 - Southern Illinois 88 vs. Indiana State 73

Injury Report for Indiana State

Aaron Gray: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Southern Illinois