Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Southern Indiana 2-8, Indiana State 8-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Indiana State. They will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at 2:00 p.m. ET at Hulman Center. Indiana State will be looking to extend their current seven-game winning streak.

Indiana State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 23 points or more this season. They put the hurt on the Huskies with a sharp 90-67 victory on Tuesday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as Indiana State did.

Indiana State can attribute much of their success to Isaiah Swope, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 10 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Ryan Conwell, who scored 15 points along with 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

Meanwhile, the Screaming Eagles couldn't handle the Mastodons on Wednesday and fell 70-57. Southern Indiana has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Sycamores' victory bumped their record up to 8-1. As for the Screaming Eagles, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-8 record this season.

As mentioned, Indiana State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 22.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Indiana State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Indiana struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Indiana State is a big 22.5-point favorite against Southern Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sycamores as a 23.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southern Indiana won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.