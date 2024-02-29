Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for IUPUI after losing nine in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 32-31 lead against Milwaukee. This matchup is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 20 points.

IUPUI came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ IUPUI Jaguars

Current Records: Milwaukee 15-14, IUPUI 6-23

How To Watch

What to Know

Milwaukee has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the IUPUI Jaguars will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Milwaukee has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Milwaukee scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They came out on top against the Mastodons by a score of 96-88. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, IUPUI's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their ninth straight defeat. They took a 80-64 bruising from the Norse. IUPUI has struggled against the Norse recently, as their contest on Sunday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The Panthers now have a winning record of 15-14. As for the Jaguars, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 14 of their last 15 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-23 record this season.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Milwaukee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for IUPUI, though, as they've been averaging only 29.7 rebounds per game. Given Milwaukee's sizable advantage in that area, the Jaguars will need to find a way to close that gap.

While only Milwaukee took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Milwaukee shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 13 points. This contest will be IUPUI's 17th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-10 against the spread).

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 13-point favorite against IUPUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is 153 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 9 out of their last 10 games against IUPUI.