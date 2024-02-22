Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Jax. State looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Jax. State is up 33-30 over the Blue Raiders.

Jax. State came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ Jax. State Gamecocks

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 11-15, Jax. State 12-14

Middle Tennessee has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Jax. State Gamecocks will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Middle Tennessee has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Middle Tennessee scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They came out on top against the Miners by a score of 96-90. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks came up short against the Bulldogs on Thursday and fell 63-58. Jax. State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Blue Raiders pushed their record up to 11-15 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.5 points per game. As for the Gamecocks, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-14 record this season.

Middle Tennessee is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Middle Tennessee: they have a less-than-stellar 8-16 record against the spread this season.

Middle Tennessee was able to grind out a solid win over the Gamecocks in their previous meeting back in January, winning 75-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Middle Tennessee since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Jax. State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Middle Tennessee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 132 points.

Middle Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.