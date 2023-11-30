Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ Jax. State Gamecocks

Current Records: South Alabama 4-4, Jax. State 3-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars will head out on the road to face off against the Jax. State Gamecocks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. South Alabama might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Saturday.

After a string of three wins, South Alabama's good fortune finally ran out. They took a 68-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Terrapins. South Alabama found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 17 to 6 on offense.

Despite their loss, South Alabama saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Julian Margrave, who scored 18 points, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks had just enough and edged the Cardinals out 67-65 on Sunday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Jax. State.

Their wins bumped the Jaguars to 4-4 and the Terrapins to 3-3.

South Alabama is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: South Alabama have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jax. State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Jax. State is a slight 2-point favorite against South Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 130.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

South Alabama has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Jax. State.