Who's Playing

UIC Flames @ Jax. State Gamecocks

Current Records: UIC 5-3, Jax. State 4-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UIC Flames will head out on the road to face off against the Jax. State Gamecocks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 18.1% worse than the opposition, a fact UIC found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 69-64 to the Redbirds. UIC got off to an early lead (up 13 with 4:51 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Filip Skobalj put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Jax. State's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They fell just short of the Buccaneers by a score of 61-59.

This is the second loss in a row for the Flames and nudges their season record down to 5-3. As for the Gamecocks, they now have a losing record at 4-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UIC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jax. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

UIC beat Jax. State 67-60 when the teams last played back in November of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for UIC since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UIC won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.