Florida delivered its biggest road win in more than 20 years Wednesday at Rupp Arena, knocking off No. 10 Kentucky 94-91 in overtime. The upset was the Gators' first road victory vs. a top-10 team since knocking off No. 7 Mississippi State in 2003.

Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. knocked down a 3-pointer with :05 remaining in regulation to send the game to the extra period and then hit the go-ahead shot from distance with 1:42 left to take the lead back for good.

The Gators (15-6, 5-3 SEC) lost to Kentucky in a nail-biter earlier this month at home in the SEC opener for both teams. Florida was previously 0-3 against Top 25 opponents.

Clayton scored a team-high 23 points for the Gators. Tyrese Samuel added 22 points and Zyon Pullin chipped in 21.

Kentucky (15-5, 5-3) came into the game shorthanded. The Wildcats were missing star freshmen D.J. Wagner and Justin Edwards days after guard Rob Dillingham missed Saturday's win at Arkansas because of a stomach bug.

The Wildcats have gone 3-3 in their last six games and all three losses have come to unranked opponents. Kentucky was previously 10-1 at home before suffering its first defeat at home since falling to UNC Wilmington on Dec. 2.

Reed Sheppard scored a game-high 24 points and Dillingham scored 20. Kentucky got a valiant effort from forward Ugonna Onyenso, who recorded 13 points, 16 rebounds and eight blocks.

Kentucky plays host to No. 5 Tennessee next on Saturday. The Vols are coming off a loss to South Carolina.