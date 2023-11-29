Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Miami Hurricanes @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Miami 5-0, Kentucky 5-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats will stay at home for another game and welcome the Miami Hurricanes at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 28th at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard on Tuesday.

Kentucky has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 20 points or more this season. They claimed a resounding 118-82 victory over the Thundering Herd at home. Winning is a bit easier when you nail seven more threes than your opponent, as Kentucky did.

D.J. Wagner was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 28 points along with 5 assists and 3 steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Rob Dillingham, who scored 16 points along with 8 assists and 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami put another one in the bag on Sunday to keep their perfect season alive. They came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 91-83.

Miami relied on the efforts of Norchad Omier, who scored 23 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals, and Nijel Pack, who went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and 0 assists. Wooga Poplar was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Wildcats pushed their record up to 5-1 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 96.4 points per game. As for the Hurricanes, their win bumped their record up to 5-0.

Not only did both teams in this Tuesday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This will be Miami's first time playing on the road this season.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Kentucky has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 51% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Miami struggles in that department as they've drained 52.4% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Kentucky is a solid 6-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 6.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 162.5 points.

Injury Report for Kentucky

Grant Darbyshire: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Ugonna Onyenso: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Aaron Bradshaw: Game-Time Decision (Foot)

Zvonimir Ivisic: Game-Time Decision (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for Miami

No Injury Information