Kevin Durant on Duke's Zion Williamson: 'He's a once-in-a-generation athlete'

Kevin Durant knows a thing or two about rare body types and producing on the basketball court at a high level, so he's qualified to weigh in on the prospects of Duke star Zion Williamson.

And it's safe to say Durant is impressed with what he has seen from the 6-foot-8, 285-pound forward.

In an interview on the Bill Simmons podcast this week, Durant, a nine-time All-Star and two-time Finals MVP winner, said of Williamson that he believes he's a generational talent with his athletic abilities and the way he attacks the game.

"He's a once-in-a-generation athlete, I've never seen somebody like that before," said Durant. "Zion Williamson, I've never seen anybody that's lefty that can dunk with his right hand like that, and cock the ball back so far and jump so high off two feet. I've seen people jump high, but not that way, you know what I'm saying?"

Much was made about Williamson's 285-pound frame and whether it would hinder his athletic prowess ahead of the season, but that question has been answered. Williamson has been awesome, impressing with his dunks and blocks and showing himself capable of being a plus-defender at the next level.

"He moves good," said Durant. "Zion, he's protecting the rim in the half court, that's how athletic he is. He'll be a great team defender."

Williamson began the season as a projected top-5 pick in next year's NBA draft, but his hot start to the season and flashes on tape has given him an early edge to be the top pick for 2019.