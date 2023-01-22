Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ LIU

Current Records: Central Connecticut State 4-16; LIU 2-17

What to Know

The LIU Sharks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at noon ET Jan. 22 at Steinberg Wellness Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Sharks came up short against the Stonehill Skyhawks this past Friday, falling 73-66.

Meanwhile, Central Connecticut State has to be hurting after a devastating 72-50 defeat at the hands of the Wagner Seahawks this past Friday.

LIU is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 4-12-1 ATS when expected to lose.

The losses put LIU at 2-17 and Central Connecticut State at 4-16. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: LIU is stumbling into the game with the 360th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 82.5 on average. The Blue Devils have experienced some struggles of their own as they are ninth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Odds

The Blue Devils are a solid 7-point favorite against the Sharks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

LIU have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Central Connecticut State.