A food delivery gone wrong that briefly caused a stoppage in Wednesday night's Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne game may not have been the accidental moment of hilarity it initially appeared. A delivery man, who walked right onto the court and into the center of action almost as if he was a part of the team, nearly collided with players in the corner as he was seemingly preparing to deliver to a customer.

On its face, it appeared that a delivery man had an oopsie captured on live television that briefly disrupted a Division I game in the Atlantic 10. Even the announcers were taken aback. "Somebody came on the floor on the far side," said the TV commentary team. "I think that's an Uber Eats sticker [on the bag]. Uber Eats, yes! Was he going to deliver McDonald's to someone on the court?"

Multiple people inside the building in Pittsburgh on hand for the game tweeted on social media that, indeed, it was an Uber Eats delivery person.

However, Austin Hansen, an assistant AD at Loyola Chicago, tweeted out his viewpoint of the saga in a thread and revealed, unfortunately, that the entire incident was likely staged. Not only was the person wearing a mic, but many inside the arena were filming him almost as if aware of the disruption he was causing before he caused.

More than that, the food delivery, which initially took awhile but reportedly found its home, may not have even been made at all. Hansen said, "He just casually walked back into the stands with his McDonalds in hand."

There are, of course, security and safety questions this saga prompts. How did the delivery man get into the arena? How did he get into the arena and get access to courtside? And did anyone actually place the order at all or was this all actually a social media stunt as it appears now?

It's hard to tell what's real and what's not here, but there's a big difference between a lost delivery person accidentally stumbling into the mix of a Division I game and a staged social media stunt that could have put players' health in jeopardy.