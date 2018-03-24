LOOK: Loyola-Chicago's lovable Sister Jean gets her own bobblehead doll
Sister Jean is the driving spiritual force behind Loyola and its Elite Eight run
Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.
Loyola-Chicago's Sister Jean, the 98-year-old nun who is the Ramblers' spiritual inspiration and who has ascended to national fame this week, is moving into the collectibles market after achieving stardom during Loyola's Cinderella NCAA Tournament run.
On Friday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, in conjunction with Loyola-Chicago, unveiled a new limited edition bobblehead featuring Sister Jean. The bobblehead is available for preorder for $25, and part of the proceeds will go to the Loyola Athletic Fund and the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Each bobblehead will be numbered individually and come in a collector's box.
This won't be the first time fans of Sister Jean will get a shot to buy a collector's item in her likeness. In 2011 and 2015, Sister Jean bobbleheads were given away at games. Those are now selling for over $300 on eBay.
If Loyola defeats Kansas State on Saturday, Sister Jean and the Ramblers will be Final Four bound, meaning those $300 prices may skyrocket.
She may officially be the hottest commodity in all of college basketball.
-
Printable NCAA Tournament bracket
Your current bracket is busted. Print a new one here after all of the upsets so far
-
Clemson vs. Kansas preview
If we've learned one thing about this year's March Madness, it's that No. 1 seeds aren't s...
-
Villanova vs. West Virginia preview
The Mountaineers face their toughest test yet against No. 1 seed Villanova
-
March Madness: Sweet 16 live updates
The Elite Eight field will be set by the end of the night
-
Watch, stream NCAA Tournament games
We've reached the Sweet 16, so make sure you know how to watch online
-
March Madness results, tip times, sked
March Madness continues to be off-the-wall insane. Check out scores and tip times from every...