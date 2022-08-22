It is not everyday someone turns 103, so Loyola University's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt got quite the celebration for hitting that benchmark on Sunday. As part of the festivities, Sister Jean even got a train station named after her, per the Associated Press.

With officials and leaders from around Illinois in attendance to celebrate Sister Jean, she got the Chicago train station plaza at Loyola named after her. Outside the plaza, there is now a sign that reads "Home of the World Famous Sister Jean!"

Sister Jean, chaplain of the Loyola men's basketball team, rose to national prominence in the 2018 NCAA Tournament when the Ramblers made a Cinderella run all the way to the Final Four.

Last season, Sister Jean was in the spotlight again when Loyola took down Georgia Tech and No. 1 seed Illinois to reach the Sweet 16.

At her 103rd birthday celebration, Sister Jean was asked about what she is looking forward to most about the new school year, and she simply wants to spend time with the students.

"Just being with the students," Sister Jean said, per the AP. "I just love being at Loyola."

When it comes to her keys for living a long life, Sister Jean said it boils down to a few simple things.

"I eat well," Sister Jean said. "I pray well -- I hope I pray well -- and I sleep well."