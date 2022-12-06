CBS Sports Network will debut Podium Pictures' documentary "LUTE," which focuses on former University of Arizona men's basketball coach Robert Luther "Lute" Olson, on Wednesday. The documentary comes from Emmy Award-winning director Brett Rapkin, who attended the University of Arizona.

"LUTE" talks about how Olson rebuilt the Arizona program and brought the Wildcats to prominence in the 1980s and 1990s. Olson's success culminated with the 1997 Arizona team that won the school's first National Championship and featured future NBA players such as Mike Bibby, Jason Terry and Miles Simon.

"Not long after I showed up in Tucson as a seventeen-year-old freshman, I got to witness Lute lead the 1997 Cats to the promised land: a National Championship. It is truly an honor to have the chance to help tell this story," Rapkin said in a statement.

The documentary also focuses on how the 1997 national title team was put together and how their March Madness run unfolded. "LUTE" features interviews with notabel Arizona alums such as Steve Kerr, Kenny Lofton, Andre Iguodala, Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye, Bibby, and Terry.

"LUTE" is narrated by former NBA player and current coach Luke Walton, who attended Arizona from 1999 to 2003.

How To Watch 'LUTE'