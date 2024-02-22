Who's Playing
UMBC Retrievers @ Maine Black Bears
Current Records: UMBC 9-18, Maine 11-15
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Gym(Maine) -- Orono, Maine
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
What to Know
UMBC is 8-2 against the Black Bears since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Gym(Maine). Maine took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UMBC, who comes in off a win.
UMBC and the Great Danes couldn't quite live up to the 174-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Retrievers came out on top against the Great Danes by a score of 80-75 on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back wins for UMBC.
Meanwhile, Maine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell 68-57 to the Catamounts. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Maine in their matchups with the Catamounts: they've now lost 11 in a row.
The Retrievers' win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 9-18. As for the Black Bears, they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-15 record this season.
Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: UMBC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given UMBC's sizable advantage in that area, the Black Bears will need to find a way to close that gap.
UMBC is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a eight game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.
Odds
Maine is a 5-point favorite against UMBC, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Bears as a 5.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 152.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UMBC has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Maine.
- Jan 18, 2024 - UMBC 70 vs. Maine 65
- Feb 04, 2023 - Maine 84 vs. UMBC 49
- Jan 14, 2023 - UMBC 85 vs. Maine 77
- Feb 26, 2022 - UMBC 93 vs. Maine 79
- Jan 22, 2022 - UMBC 88 vs. Maine 46
- Feb 29, 2020 - Maine 74 vs. UMBC 48
- Jan 25, 2020 - UMBC 63 vs. Maine 53
- Feb 10, 2019 - UMBC 67 vs. Maine 66
- Jan 05, 2019 - UMBC 61 vs. Maine 52
- Jan 27, 2018 - UMBC 86 vs. Maine 74