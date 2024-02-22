Who's Playing

UMBC Retrievers @ Maine Black Bears

Current Records: UMBC 9-18, Maine 11-15

How To Watch

What to Know

UMBC is 8-2 against the Black Bears since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Gym(Maine). Maine took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UMBC, who comes in off a win.

UMBC and the Great Danes couldn't quite live up to the 174-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Retrievers came out on top against the Great Danes by a score of 80-75 on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back wins for UMBC.

Meanwhile, Maine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell 68-57 to the Catamounts. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Maine in their matchups with the Catamounts: they've now lost 11 in a row.

The Retrievers' win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 9-18. As for the Black Bears, they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-15 record this season.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: UMBC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given UMBC's sizable advantage in that area, the Black Bears will need to find a way to close that gap.

UMBC is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a eight game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Maine is a 5-point favorite against UMBC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Bears as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

UMBC has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Maine.