The 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket is set, paving the way for each of the 68 qualifying teams to have a clear path to a national championship. All that stands in the way between teams and cutting down the nets in Houston on the first Monday night in April is six wins -- or seven, if you're in the First Four.

The challenges ahead for each team vary, of course, by how each bracket is selected and the teams within their respective regions, which is why the committee's specific seed list is always so fascinating to dissect. The committee uses an S-curve to seed teams, doing so by putting the best No. 1 seed (in this case: Alabama) in the same region as the worst No. 2 seed (in this case: Arizona), the best No. 3 seed (Baylor), and so on. Conference affiliations and even geographic locations are considered, though largely the committee views resumes and seeds accordingly, making adjustments only when necessary.

We know Alabama is the top overall seed based on how the bracket broke, and that Houston is the No. 2 overall team followed by Kansas and Purdue just based on the live reveal on CBS.

Below is an expansive look at all 68 teams as they're seeded for the NCAA Tournament -- from Nos. 1-68.

2023 NCAA Tournament bracket seed list

1. Alabama (29-5)

2. Houston (31-3)

3. Kansas (27-7)

4. Purdue (295)

5. UCLA (29-5)

6. Texas (26-8)

7. Arizona (286)

8. Marquette (28-6)

9. Baylor (22-10)

10. Gonzaga (28 - 5)

11. Kansas St. (23-9)

12. Xavier (25-9)

13. UConn (25-8)

14. Tennessee (23 - 10)

15. Indiana (22-11)

16. Virginia (25 - 7)

17. San Diego St. (27 - 6)

18. Duke (26-8)

19. Saint Mary's (CA) (26-7)

20. Miami (FL) (25-7)

21. lowa St. (19 - 13)

22. Creighton (21 - 12)

23. Kentucky (21 - 11)

24. TCU (21-12)

25. Texas A&M (25 - 9)

26. Michigan St. (19 - 12)

27. Missouri (24-9)

28. Northwestern (21 - 11)

29. Memphis (26-8)

30. Arkansas (20 - 13)

31. Maryland (21-12)

32. lowa (1913)

33. Fla. Atlantic (31-3)

34. West Virginia (19 - 14)

35. Auburn (20-12)

36. Illinois (2012)

37. Boise St. (24 - 9)

38. Penn St. (22-13)

39. Southern California (22 - 10)

40. Utah St. (26-8)

41. NC State (23-10)

42. Providence (21 - 11)

43. Mississippi St. (21 - 12)

44. Pittsburgh (22-11)

45. Arizona St. (22 - 12)

46. Nevada (22-10)

47. Col. of Charleston (31-3)

48. Oral Roberts (30-4)

49. Drake (27-7)

50. VCU (27-7)

51. Kent St. (286)

52. lona (27-7)

53. Furman (27-7)

54. Louisiana (26- 7)

55. Kennesaw St. (26-8)

56 UC Santa Barbara (27 - 7)

57. Grand Canyon (2411)

58. Montana St. (25) - 9)

59. Vermont (23-10)

60. Colgate (26-8)

61. Princeton (21 - 8)

62. UNC Asheville (27-7)

63. Northern Ky. (22 - 12)

64. Howard (22 - 12)

65. A&M-Corpus Christi (23-10)

66. Texas Southern (14-20)

67. Southeast Mo. St. (1916)

68. FDU (19-15)