The 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket is officially out, defining the path to the national championship game in Phoenix on April 8 for each of the 68 qualifying teams. All that stands between cutting down the nets next month is winning six consecutive games (or seven, if you're playing in the First Four).

Not all paths to the Final Four are created equal. Upsets are bound to happen between now and the second Monday in April, which makes the tournament all the more much more enjoyable to watch. The committee uses an S-curve to seed teams, doing so by putting the best No. 1 seed (in this case: UConn) in the same region as the worst No. 2 seed (in this case: Iowa State), the best No. 3 seed (Baylor), and so on. Conference affiliations and even geographic locations are considered, though largely the committee views resumes and seeds accordingly, making adjustments only when necessary.

We know UConn is the top overall seed based on how the bracket broke and that Houston is the No. 2 overall team followed by Purdue and North Carolina just based on the live reveal on CBS.

Below is an expansive look at all 68 teams as they're seeded for the NCAA Tournament -- from Nos. 1-68.

1. Connecticut (31-3)

2. Houston (30-4)

3. Purdue (29-4)

4. North Carolina (27-7)

5. Tennessee (24-8)

6. Arizona (25-8)

7. Marquette (25-9)

8. Iowa State (27-7)

9. Baylor (23-10)

10. Creighton (23-9)

11. Kentucky (23-9)

12. Illinois (26-8)

13. Duke (24-8)

14. Kansas (22-10)

15. Auburn (27-7)

16. Alabama (21-11)

17. BYU (23-10)

18. San Diego State (24-10)

19. Wisconsin (22-13)

20. Saint Mary's (CA) (26-7)

21. Gonzaga (25-7)

22. Clemson (21-11)

23. Texas Tech (23-10)

24. South Carolina (26-7)

25. Florida (24-11)

26. Washington State (24-9)

27. Texas (20-12)

28. Dayton (24-7)

29. Nebraska (23-10)

30. Utah State (27-6)

31. Florida Atlantic (25-8)

32. Mississippi State (21-13)

33. Michigan State (19-14)

34. Texas A&M (20-14)

35. TCU (21-12)

36. Northwestern (21-11)

37. Nevada (26-7)

38. Boise State (22-10)

39. Colorado (24-10)

40. Drake (28-6)

41. Virginia (23-11)

42. New Mexico (26-9)

43. Oregon (23-11)

44. Colorado State (24-10)

45. N.C. State (22-14)

46. Duquesne (24-11)

47. Grand Canyon (29-4)

48. James Madison (31-3)

49. McNeese State (30-3)

50. UAB (23-11)

51. Vermont (28-6)

52. Yale (22-9)

53. Samford (29-5)

54. Charleston (27-7)

55. Oakland (23-11)

56. Akron (24-10)

57. Morehead State (26-8)

58. Colgate (25-9)

59. Long Beach State (21-14)

60. Western Kentucky (22-11)

61. South Dakota State (22-12)

62. Saint Peter's (19-13)

63. Longwood (21-13)

64. Stetson (22-12)

65. Montana State (17-17)

66. Grambling State (20-14)

67. Howard (18-16)

68. Wagner (16-15)