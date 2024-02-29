Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Providence Friars @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: Providence 18-9, Marquette 21-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Providence Friars and the Marquette Golden Eagles are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at Fiserv Forum. Marquette is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Providence in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Providence waltzed into their game on Wednesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They managed a 79-75 victory over the Musketeers. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 154 point over/under.

Providence relied on the efforts of Jayden Pierre, who scored 17 points along with five assists and three steals, and Devin Carter, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds. Carter hasn't dropped below 11 rebounds for three straight games.

In what's become a running theme this season, Marquette gave their fans yet another huge win on Sunday. They were the clear victor by a 88-64 margin over the Musketeers. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Marquette.

Among those leading the charge was Kam Jones, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points and 1 assist. Tyler Kolek was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 11 points and ten assists.

The Friars' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 18-9. As for the Golden Eagles, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 21-6 record this season.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Providence have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Marquette, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given Providence's sizable advantage in that area, the Golden Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Marquette is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Marquette is a big 10.5-point favorite against Providence, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Providence has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Marquette.