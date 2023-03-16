Who's Playing

West Virginia @ Maryland

Regular Season Records: West Virginia 19-14; Maryland 21-12

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Maryland Terrapins are set to clash at 12:15 p.m. ET March 16 at Legacy Arena in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The game between the Mountaineers and the Kansas Jayhawks last Thursday was not a total blowout, but with West Virginia falling 78-61, it was darn close to turning into one. West Virginia got double-digit scores from four players: guard Erik Stevenson (13), guard Joe Toussaint (11), forward Tre Mitchell (11), and forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (10).

Meanwhile, the Terrapins came up short against the Indiana Hoosiers last week, falling 70-60. The top scorer for Maryland was guard Hakim Hart (16 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, West Virginia is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with West Virginia, who are 17-16 against the spread.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12:15 p.m. ET

Thursday at 12:15 p.m. ET Where: Legacy Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1,399.00

Odds

The Mountaineers are a 3-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.