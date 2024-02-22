Halftime Report

Memphis fell flat on their face against the Mustangs last Sunday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Memphis has jumped out to a quick 40-35 lead against the 49ers.

If Memphis keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 19-8 in no time. On the other hand, Charlotte will have to make due with a 17-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers @ Memphis Tigers

Current Records: Charlotte 17-8, Memphis 18-8

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Memphis is heading back home. They and the Charlotte 49ers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at FedExForum. Memphis might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Sunday.

The matchup between Memphis and the Mustangs hardly resembled the 62-59 effort from their previous meeting. There's no need to mince words: the Tigers lost to the Mustangs, and the Tigers lost bad. The score wound up at 106-79. Memphis was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 58-36.

Despite the loss, Memphis got a solid performance out of David Jones, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and ten rebounds. Jones is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Nae'Qwan Tomlin, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, Charlotte waltzed into their match on Sunday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 72-61 win over the Shockers.

Charlotte got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Nik Graves out in front who scored 14 points along with three steals. Another player making a difference was Lu'Cye Patterson, who scored 19 points.

The Tigers' defeat dropped their record down to 18-8. As for the 49ers, they pushed their record up to 17-8 with that victory, which was their ninth straight at home.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Memphis have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Charlotte, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given Memphis' sizable advantage in that area, the 49ers will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Memphis is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 8-18 ATS record.

Odds

Memphis is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.