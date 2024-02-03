Who's Playing

Va. Tech Hokies @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Va. Tech 13-8, Miami 14-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Miami Hurricanes and the Va. Tech Hokies are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 3rd at Watsco Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Tuesday, the Hurricanes came up short against the Wolfpack and fell 74-68.

Miami's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Norchad Omier, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Nijel Pack who scored 23 points along with two steals. Omier is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last four games he's played.

Even though they lost, Miami smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Va. Tech's good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They fell 77-67 to the Blue Devils. Va. Tech found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.6% worse than the opposition.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was MJ Collins, who scored 17 points. He didn't help Va. Tech's cause all that much against the Yellow Jackets on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Hunter Cattoor, who scored 15 points.

The Hurricanes' loss dropped their record down to 14-7. As for the Hokies, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-8.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Miami have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Va. Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given Miami's sizable advantage in that area, the Hokies will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Miami is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Va. Tech.

Odds

Miami is a 3.5-point favorite against Va. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Va. Tech.