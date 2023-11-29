Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Michigan State looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Georgia Southern 38-11.

Michigan State already has three blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge win in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Georgia Southern 0-6, Michigan State 3-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Student Events Center -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

Michigan State will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Georgia Southern Eagles at 6:30 p.m. ET at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Thursday, the Spartans came up short against the Wildcats and fell 74-68.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their sixth straight loss. They took a hard 93-76 fall against the Huskies. Georgia Southern didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Their wins bumped the Spartans to 3-3 and the Wildcats to 6-0.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. As mentioned, Michigan State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 28 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet Georgia Southern against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Michigan State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia Southern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Spartans, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 26.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Injury Report for Michigan State

Jaxon Kohler: Game-Time Decision (Foot)

Injury Report for Georgia Southern

No Injury Information