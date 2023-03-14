Who's Playing

Toledo @ Michigan

Regular Season Records: Toledo 27-7; Michigan 17-15

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines and the Toledo Rockets are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 14 at Crisler Center in the first round of the NIT. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Michigan ended up a good deal behind the Rutgers Scarlet Knights when they played last Thursday, losing 62-50. A silver lining for the Wolverines was the play of center Hunter Dickinson, who had 24 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks. Dickinson has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.

Meanwhile, the contest between Toledo and the Kent State Golden Flashes this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Toledo falling 93-78, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, Toledo had strong showings from forward Setric Millner Jr., who posted a double-double on 25 points and ten boards, and guard RayJ Dennis, who had 25 points in addition to six boards.

Michigan is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Central Michigan Chippewas Dec. 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 63-61. In other words, don't count the Rockets out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $41.42

Odds

The Wolverines are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Michigan won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.