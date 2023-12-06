Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Nebraska 7-1, Minnesota 5-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $4.50

What to Know

Minnesota will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Williams Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 24.3% worse than the opposition, a fact Minnesota found out the hard way on Sunday. They fell 84-74 to the Buckeyes.

The losing side was boosted by Dawson Garcia, who dropped a double-double on 36 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of seven wins, Nebraska's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They were completely outmatched by the Bluejays at home and fell 89-60.

Nebraska's defeat came about despite a quality game from Keisei Tominaga, who scored 20 points.

The Golden Gophers' defeat dropped their record down to 5-3. As for the Cornhuskers, they bumped their record down to 7-1 with that loss, which was their sixth straight at home.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, Nebraska is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Minnesota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Nebraska struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Nebraska is a slight 2-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cornhuskers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

Nebraska has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.