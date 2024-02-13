Halftime Report

Alcorn State and the Delta Devils have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 36-32, Alcorn State has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Alcorn State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-17 in no time. On the other hand, Miss Valley State will have to make due with an 0-24 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Miss Valley State Delta Devils

Current Records: Alcorn State 6-17, Miss Valley State 0-23

How To Watch

What to Know

Miss Valley State will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Alcorn State Braves will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at R.W. Harrison HPER Complex. Miss Valley State is still on the hunt for that elusive first 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 39.1% worse than the opposition, a fact Miss Valley State found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 77-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers.

Meanwhile, the Braves were able to grind out a solid win over the Golden Lions on Saturday, taking the game 68-56.

The Delta Devils dropped their record down to 0-23 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season. As for the Braves, their victory bumped their record up to 6-17.

While only Alcorn State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, Alcorn State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. This contest will be Miss Valley State's 24th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 9-14 against the spread).

Miss Valley State came up short against the Braves when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 70-60. Can Miss Valley State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Alcorn State is a big 10.5-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

Series History

Alcorn State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.