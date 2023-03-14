Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Mississippi State

Regular Season Records: Pittsburgh 22-11; Mississippi State 21-12

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Pittsburgh Panthers are set to clash at 9:10 p.m. ET March 14 at University of Dayton Arena in the 0th round of the NCAA Tournament. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

MSU has to be hurting after a devastating 72-49 loss at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Friday. Guard Shakeel Moore just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 33 minutes but putting up just two points on 1-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Panthers have to be aching after a bruising 96-69 defeat to the Duke Blue Devils last week. Pitt's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Nike Sibande, who had 17 points in addition to seven rebounds, and forward Guillermo Diaz Graham, who had 14 points along with eight boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, MSU is expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Two stats to keep an eye on: MSU enters the game with 8.8 steals per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. But Pitt ranks 17th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.1 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9:10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9:10 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.