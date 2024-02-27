Mississippi Valley State fans stormed the court Monday night in Itta Bena, Mississippi, after the Delta Devils exorcised their losing demons and snagged their first win to improve to 1-27 on the season. MVSU took down Prairie View A&M 57-51 at home on Senior Night despite being an underdog on its home floor.

The Delta Devils were the last remaining winless team in college hoops for nearly two weeks after Detroit Mercy took down IUPUI on Valentines Day to move to 1-26 on the season at the time.

MVSU was an underdog vs. the visiting Panthers and is likely to be an underdog in each of its remaining regular season games.

Getting a win before conference play came to an end was crucial for the Delta Devils to avoid a winless season because they failed to qualify for the SWAC Tournament. They would have been the first team since Grambling State in 2012-13 to post a winless season and the ninth in Division I history to fail to reach at least one win in a full season.

MVSU, which has already secured a 12th consecutive losing season, has three remaining games left on its schedule -- all road games -- vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff, Alcorn State and Jackson State.