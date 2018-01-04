Mom of suspended Kansas player Billy Preston speaks out in defense of her son

Kansas freshman Billy Preston has yet to appear in a game this season.

The former five-star talent was involved in a car accident before the start of the 2017 season, and as a result of the incident, the school and the NCAA launched an investigation to get a clearer understanding of the financial picture of the car.

His suspension has apparently lead to some angst among the Jayhawks faithful; his presence is sorely missed in a shallow frontcourt, leading some to bash the 6-foot-10 talent while KU struggles, according to his mother who spoke out on social media this week.

I’m tired of being quiet. I’m sick of watching people bash my child but if he suited up tomorrow he’d be the next coming of Jesus Christ to you guys. Enough is enough. Be a fan, be supportive, be empathetic or just be quiet until the NCAA does what they have to do. #kubball — Nicole Player (@BartenderChic78) January 3, 2018

With no Preston on the court, Kansas is off to an 11-3 start -- including two losses already at Allen Fieldhouse this season, plus another in nearby Kansas City. And while it seems there's no immediate resolution for Preston's situation, his mother contends that he's innocent.

I don’t think they understand. Billy is 6’10 240 lbs..I could’ve sent him overseas in Nov. when this started, he would’ve been an instant millionaire and a 1st round pick . I allowed the NCAA in my personal life for Kansas. Guilty people don’t do that. — Nicole Player (@BartenderChic78) January 3, 2018

Player posted the tweets on Tuesday shortly after Kansas lost it fell to Texas Tech at home, dropping the Jayhawks to 1-1 in Big 12 play and potentially putting their Big 12 title streak of 13 in jeopardy.