Mom of suspended Kansas player Billy Preston speaks out in defense of her son
Preston has yet to play a game yet for KU and remains suspended indefinitely
Kansas freshman Billy Preston has yet to appear in a game this season.
The former five-star talent was involved in a car accident before the start of the 2017 season, and as a result of the incident, the school and the NCAA launched an investigation to get a clearer understanding of the financial picture of the car.
His suspension has apparently lead to some angst among the Jayhawks faithful; his presence is sorely missed in a shallow frontcourt, leading some to bash the 6-foot-10 talent while KU struggles, according to his mother who spoke out on social media this week.
With no Preston on the court, Kansas is off to an 11-3 start -- including two losses already at Allen Fieldhouse this season, plus another in nearby Kansas City. And while it seems there's no immediate resolution for Preston's situation, his mother contends that he's innocent.
Player posted the tweets on Tuesday shortly after Kansas lost it fell to Texas Tech at home, dropping the Jayhawks to 1-1 in Big 12 play and potentially putting their Big 12 title streak of 13 in jeopardy.
