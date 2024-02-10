Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Morehead State Eagles

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 11-13, Morehead State 19-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Morehead State is on a 17-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while the Panthers are on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Johnson Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain ten more threes than your opponent, a fact Morehead State proved on Thursday. They came out on top against the Cougars by a score of 79-68.

Meanwhile, the Panthers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Screaming Eagles on Thursday, taking the game 81-71. The victory was just what Eastern Illinois needed coming off of a 71-47 loss in their prior match.

The Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 19-5 record this season. As for the Panthers, their win bumped their record up to 11-13.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Morehead State have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. It's a different story for Eastern Illinois, though, as they've been averaging only 5.6 threes per game. Given Morehead State's sizable advantage in that area, the Panthers will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Morehead State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. This contest will be their 12th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-2-1 against the spread).

Odds

Morehead State is a big 15-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 130 points.

Series History

Morehead State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Illinois.