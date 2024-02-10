Who's Playing
Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Morehead State Eagles
Current Records: Eastern Illinois 11-13, Morehead State 19-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Johnson Arena -- Morehead, Kentucky
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
What to Know
Morehead State is on a 17-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while the Panthers are on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Johnson Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain ten more threes than your opponent, a fact Morehead State proved on Thursday. They came out on top against the Cougars by a score of 79-68.
Meanwhile, the Panthers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Screaming Eagles on Thursday, taking the game 81-71. The victory was just what Eastern Illinois needed coming off of a 71-47 loss in their prior match.
The Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 19-5 record this season. As for the Panthers, their win bumped their record up to 11-13.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Morehead State have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. It's a different story for Eastern Illinois, though, as they've been averaging only 5.6 threes per game. Given Morehead State's sizable advantage in that area, the Panthers will need to find a way to close that gap.
As for their next game, Morehead State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. This contest will be their 12th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-2-1 against the spread).
Odds
Morehead State is a big 15-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 130 points.
Series History
Morehead State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Illinois.
- Jan 11, 2024 - Morehead State 78 vs. Eastern Illinois 52
- Feb 22, 2023 - Morehead State 69 vs. Eastern Illinois 63
- Jan 07, 2023 - Morehead State 69 vs. Eastern Illinois 59
- Feb 24, 2022 - Morehead State 82 vs. Eastern Illinois 46
- Dec 29, 2021 - Morehead State 63 vs. Eastern Illinois 50
- Jan 14, 2021 - Morehead State 87 vs. Eastern Illinois 61
- Feb 08, 2020 - Eastern Illinois 71 vs. Morehead State 65
- Jan 11, 2020 - Morehead State 69 vs. Eastern Illinois 66
- Feb 02, 2019 - Morehead State 84 vs. Eastern Illinois 78
- Jan 04, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 61 vs. Morehead State 52