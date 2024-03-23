Who's Playing

Michigan State Spartans @ N. Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Michigan State 18-13, N. Carolina 25-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans and the N. Carolina Tar Heels will face of in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spectrum Center. The stakes are high as the pair are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.3% better than the opposition, a fact Michigan State proved on Thursday. They strolled past Miss. State with points to spare, taking the game 69-51.

Michigan State can attribute much of their success to Tyson Walker, who scored 19 points along with three steals. Walker didn't help Michigan State's cause all that much against Purdue last Friday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaden Akins, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, N. Carolina must've know the odds they were up against on Thursday, but they decided it wasn't going to be the story of the game. They blew past Wagner, posting a 90-62 win on the road. N. Carolina's victory was all the more impressive since the Seahawks were averaging only 63.12 points allowed on the season.

N. Carolina got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Armando Bacot out in front who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 15 rebounds. Bacot is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last four games he's played. RJ Davis was another key contributor, scoring 22 points.

Michigan State's win bumped their record up to 20-14. As for N. Carolina, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 28-7 record this season.

Michigan State strolled past N. Carolina in their previous meeting back in November of 2017 by a score of 63-45. Does Michigan State have another victory up their sleeve, or will N. Carolina turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

N. Carolina is a 4-point favorite against Michigan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Michigan State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.