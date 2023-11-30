Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between N. Carolina and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Tennessee 61-39.

N. Carolina already has three blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge victory in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

Tennessee Volunteers @ N. Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Tennessee 4-2, N. Carolina 5-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. ET Where: Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean E. Smith Center -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the N. Carolina Tar Heels at 7:15 p.m. ET on November 29th at Dean E. Smith Center. Tennessee come into this match with the #214 defense in the league, having only allowed 61.5 points per game on average this season.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 20.9% worse than the opposition, a fact Tennessee found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 69-60 to the Jayhawks.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Santiago Vescovi, who scored 21 points. Jonas Aidoo was another key contributor, scoring 8 points along with 11 rebounds and 3 steals.

Meanwhile, the Tar Heels didn't have too much trouble with the Razorbacks on the road on Friday as they won 87-72.

N. Carolina can attribute much of their success to RJ Davis, who scored 30 points. Davis continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Harrison Ingram, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The losses dropped the Volunteers to 4-2 and the Jayhawks to 5-1.

Tennessee is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tennessee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Carolina struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

N. Carolina is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Tennessee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Tennessee.

Nov 21, 2021 - Tennessee 89 vs. N. Carolina 72

Dec 17, 2017 - N. Carolina 78 vs. Tennessee 73

Dec 11, 2016 - N. Carolina 73 vs. Tennessee 71

Injury Report for N. Carolina

Cormac Ryan: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Injury Report for Tennessee