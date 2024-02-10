Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between N. Dak. State and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. Sitting on a score of 36-35, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

N. Dak. State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ N. Dak. State Bison

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 12-13, N. Dak. State 11-13

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Dak. State is 9-1 against the Mavericks since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Scheels Center. N. Dak. State is expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but N. Dak. State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They snuck past the Roos with a 82-78 victory. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for N. Dak. State considering their 58-point performance the contest before.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make ten fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Neb.-Omaha found out the hard way on Thursday. They suffered a grim 99-78 defeat to the Fighting Hawks. Neb.-Omaha was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-31.

The Bison's victory bumped their record up to 11-13. As for the Mavericks, they now have a losing record at 12-13.

N. Dak. State came up short against the Mavericks in their previous matchup back in January, falling 96-92. Will N. Dak. State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

N. Dak. State is a 3-point favorite against Neb.-Omaha, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

N. Dak. State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Neb.-Omaha.