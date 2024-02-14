Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ N. Illinois Huskies

Current Records: Buffalo 3-20, N. Illinois 8-15

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, N. Illinois is heading back home. They and the Buffalo Bulls will face off in a Mid American battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Convocation Center.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.2% worse than the opposition, a fact N. Illinois found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 75-66 to the Jaguars.

Meanwhile, Buffalo came into Saturday's matchup having lost nine straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They escaped with a win on Saturday against the Eagles by the margin of a single free throw, 82-81.

The Huskies have been struggling recently as they've lost 11 of their last 13 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-15 record this season. As for the Bulls, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 3-20.

Looking forward, N. Illinois is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 7-14, while Buffalo is 6-16.

N. Illinois came up short against the Bulls in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 85-75. Can N. Illinois avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Illinois is a big 9-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Huskies, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Buffalo has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Illinois.