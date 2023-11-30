Halftime Report

Belmont is on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 37-31, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Belmont keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-3 in no time. On the other hand, N. Iowa will have to make due with a 2-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: Belmont 4-3, N. Iowa 2-4

What to Know

The Belmont Bruins are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the N. Iowa Panthers at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 29th at McLeod Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Sunday, the Bruins were able to grind out a solid win over the Leopards, taking the game 79-69. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 148 point over/under.

Belmont got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Cade Tyson out in front who scored 19 points along with 3 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Malik Dia, who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, N. Iowa had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They were the clear victor by a 73-51 margin over the Cardinal.

Among those leading the charge was Nate Heise, who scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Bruins now have a winning record of 4-3. As for the Panthers, their victory bumped their record up to 2-4.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, N. Iowa is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Belmont have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Iowa struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

N. Iowa is a big 8.5-point favorite against Belmont, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

Series History

Belmont has won both of the games they've played against N. Iowa in the last 0 years.

Feb 26, 2023 - Belmont 83 vs. N. Iowa 75

Jan 14, 2023 - Belmont 76 vs. N. Iowa 72

Injury Report for N. Iowa

Wes Rubin: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Injury Report for Belmont

No Injury Information