The NCAA and the city of Indianapolis have come to an agreement to host the entirety of the 2021 men's NCAA Tournament in and around greater Indianapolis, sources told CBS Sports.

Sources said the NCAA is planning to use these venues to host the 2021 men's tournament:

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers

Hinkle Fieldhouse, home of Butler

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, home of IUPUI

Mackey Arena, home of Purdue

Assembly Hall, home of Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium (two courts), home of the Indianapolis Colts

Lucas Oil Stadium will not have two games going simultaneously, sources said, but will have two courts set up. Ball State has been reserved as an emergency venue as well.

The host institutions for the 2021 NCAA Tournament will be the Horizon League, IUPUI, Purdue, Butler, Indiana and Ball State. As previously reported by CBS Sports, the Indiana Convention Center will house practices for the NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA still intends on starting the tournament in late March and wrapping up early April, with a condensed tournament timeline of approximately two weeks between the first game tipping and the championship ending. Fan attendance will not be determined for a number of weeks, one source said.

This story will be updated shortly.