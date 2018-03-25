NCAA Tournament 2018: Sister Jean, Charles Barkley will be hanging at the Final Four

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

Ahead of Saturday's Elite Eight games, Charles Barkley extended an open invitation on air to Sister Jean, Loyola's famous team chaplain: If 11 seed Loyola-Chicago advanced to San Antonio for the Final Four, he wanted to spend time with March Madness' breakout star.

Loyola did just that Saturday by ousting Kansas State, and Sister Jean was asked her thoughts on Barkley's comments. She graciously accepted in a way only she could.

"We'll have limitations," she said. "I like him when he talks as a sports announcer very much, but I don't want to see him play on a basketball court."

Did Sister Jean and Charles Barkley just become best friends? 😂#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/MnS6WZ7t22 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 25, 2018

Barkley took the jab in stride, saying he wouldn't say anything bad about Sister Jean, the 98-year-old nun taking the sport by storm. He remarked that there was already at an 80 percent chance he's not making it to the pearly gates.

It looks like we've got a date between two of the most popular figures in sports, Sister Jean and Charles Barkley, come next weekend.