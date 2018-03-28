NCAA Tournament 2018: Updated Final Four betting lines, odds, point spreads for March Madness

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a college basketball dream trip. Play Round-by-Round now.

There has not been much line movement in Saturday's Final Four games since the opening point spreads were released. According to the Westgate Superbook, Michigan is back to a 5.5 point-favorite over Loyola-Chicago in Saturday's first national semifinal after briefly being bet down to a 5-point favorite on Sunday.

In the other national semifinal Villanova remains a 5-point favorite over Kansas.

No. 11 Loyola-Chicago shocked the world by getting to the Final Four, and they'll be underdogs yet again when they take on No. 3 Michigan on Saturday.

Meanwhile in the other game, Villanova is favored over Kansas in a battle of No. 1 seeds. The fact that Villanova is a bigger favorite over Kansas than Michigan is over Loyola-Chicago might come as a surprise to some, but it's a testament to how well the Ramblers have been playing throughout the season, particularly in the tournament.

Here are the point spreads for the two Final Four games on Saturday, according to Westgate Superbook.

Final Four: Saturday, March 24