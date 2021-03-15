The only remaining undefeated team in college basketball has opened as the betting favorite to win the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-0) are +220 at William Hill Sportsbook to take home their first national championship. They are a slight favorite over Baylor (22-2), which opens at +400. The other two No. 1 seeds, Michigan (+550) and Illinois (+750), close out the top options available. Then there is a slew of teams sharing 20-1 odds.

So how are you going wager this cheddar accordingly? Gonzaga is the favorite but those odds -- even for as good as this team is! -- might not be where you'll find the value. So here's a few teams I like that I think can legitimately win the national championship and have reasonable odds to throw some dough down on as flyers.

1. Illinois



No. 1 seed in Midwest Region | Odds: +750

You're telling me I'm getting the fourth-best odds on Illinois, the third overall team in the bracket and one of the hottest teams in college basketball right now? SIGN. ME. UP. I suspect these odds are a reflection of the gauntlet that is the Midwest. The Illini are in the same region as No. 2 seed Houston, No. 3 seed West Virginia and No. 4 seed Oklahoma State. But this Illinois team has won 14 of its last 15 games and has the killer combo of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn to match up with any team.

2. Alabama



No. 2 seed in East Region | Odds: +2200

Alabama and coach Nate Oats won the regular-season and postseason SEC championships by leaning all in to the analytics revolution. The Crimson Tide prioritize 3-pointers and layups to build an efficient offense surrounded by a top-two defense. They live by the three but they don't necessarily die by it, a rare trait for a team that so intentionally launches 3s in a massive volume. This team's best day will trump any others in the field outside of Gonzaga.

3. Oklahoma State



No. 4 seed in Midwest Region | Odds: +2500

Oklahoma State has this guy on its roster named Cade Cunningham. You might've heard of him? He's the projected No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and reigning Big 12 Player of the Year. And he's got the Cowboys on a roll entering the postseason, having won eight of their last nine (including over No. 1 seed Baylor, No. 3 seed West Virginia twice, and No. 6 seed Texas Tech). The history of No. 1 picks in the tourney suggests the Pokes can't be ruled out as a true, viable contender. Anthony Davis led Kentucky to a title in 2012 and the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns and Derrick Rose led their teams to at least the Final Four.

4. Arkansas



No. 3 seed in South Region | Odds: +5000

Arkansas won nine of its final 10 games to close the regular season. Its only loss against SEC opponents outside LSU in the postseason tournament came all the way back on Jan. 16 before turning a corner. Coach Eric Musselman has this team playing incredible on both ends of the court, led by two-way star and lottery talent Moses Moody.

5. Oregon



No. 7 seed in West Region | Odds: +6000

This one is more of a sleeper/longshot, I'll admit. But at +6000, it's worth a little sprinkle. Yes, Oregon is in the same pod as No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. But as I mentioned here, the West Region is vulnerable, with multiple single-digit seeded teams dealing with potential COVID-19 fallout from conference tournaments. The Ducks won the Pac-12 and have two stars in Chris Duarte and Eugene Omoruyi who can trade blows and keep pace with any team. If it gets past Gonzaga, or if Gonzaga somehow slips up, this suddenly looks like a winnable region for the Ducks.

