Everyone loves finding one of the March Madness bracket busters, and No. 12 James Madison could be a school to consider when formulating your 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket strategy. The Dukes rank in the top-10 in scoring at 84.4 points per game and are outscoring the competition by 15.2 points per contest. James Byington's team has propelled itself to a 13-game winning streak heading into the 2024 NCAA bracket and is a popular pick to bump No. 5 Wisconsin in the first round.

The stakes are even higher for a team like UConn, the defending tournament champion and No. 1 seed. The Huskies are heavily favored to beat No. 16 Stetson, but is a 2024 March Madness Cinderella story in the works there as well?

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed 20 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds since its inception in 2016 and nailed UConn's dramatic Final Four run as a 4-seed last year. It went an amazing 22-10 in the first round, including an astounding 12-4 in the Midwest and West regions.

Last year, SportsLine's computer simulation nailed massive upsets, including huge wins by No. 13 Furman over No. 4 Virginia and No. 10 Penn State over No. 7 Texas A&M. The model has beaten over 92% of all CBS Sports bracket players in three of the past five tournaments.

SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated the entire 2024 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times to come up with the perfect 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket and find out which teams will pull off the biggest upsets.

Top 2024 March Madness bracket upset picks

One Midwest Region surprise the model has identified: No. 11 Oregon knocks off No. 6 South Carolina. You can throw the season statistics out of the window for Oregon since it played almost half of the year without its best player, N'Faly Dante. The Ducks are a different squad with him anchoring both ends of the court, as he leads the team in points (16.2), rebounds (8.8), steals (1.7) and blocks (1.9). He led Oregon to the Pac-12 tournament championship, while South Carolina is coming off a 31-point drubbing at the hands of Auburn in the SEC Tournament.

That was the latest example of South Carolina simply not showing up, and that's happened far too often for Lamont Paris' liking. South Carolina has losses of 27 points, 31 points and 40 points since the start of the new year. That's a poor omen against an improved Oregon defense that has kept four straight opponents under 69 points, each failing to shoot 45% from the field.

Another surprise from the Midwest Region: No. 3 Creighton defeats 2-seed Tennessee and 1-seed Purdue on its way to the Final Four. The Volunteers and the Boilermakers haven't fared well in March Madness in recent years, with Purdue getting upset in the first round as a 1-seed in 2023. The Vols haven't made it to the Elite Eight since 2010 and have failed to make it out of the Round of 64 twice in their last seven NCAA Tournament appearances.

Meanwhile, the Bluejays are ready to break the trend of No. 3-seeds not making it far in March Madness. Greg McDermott's team enters the NCAA Tournament 2024 following a 23-9 season, which included a 85-66 non-conference rout of top-seeded UConn. See which other 2024 March Madness upsets to target here.

How to make 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

