Veteran college basketball referee Bert Smith collapsed on the floor during the first half of Tuesday night's Elite Eight game between No. 1 seed Gonzaga and No. 6 seed USC at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He was given medical attention while laying down flat on his back and subsequently stretchered off the court.

CBS Sports Rules Analyst Gene Steratore reported that Smith was feeling "lightheaded" before he fell, but was in stable condition as he was treated by medical personnel in the locker room.

The NCAA released a statement at halftime updating Smith's condition.

"Bert Smith, an official assigned to work the Gonzaga-Southern California regional final, left tonight's game after a medical issue," the statement said. "Bert is alert and stable and will not be transported to a hospital. He has been in contact with his family."

Smith appeared to be responsive as he conversed with EMTs, his arms folded while they ushered him to the back to further examine him.

The game resumed with alternate official Tony Henderson taking Smith's place.

A replay shown on the TBS broadcast showed Smith with 15:45 remaining in the first half standing just outside the 3-point arc near the baseline facing the action as USC brought the ball down the court on offense. As he backpedaled towards the baseline, cameras showed he collapsed directly onto his back. He was unable to catch himself and his head appeared to take a hit on the hardwood.