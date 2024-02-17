Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Nebraska and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 28-22 lead against Penn State.

If Nebraska keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 18-8 in no time. On the other hand, Penn State will have to make due with a 12-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Penn State Nittany Lions @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Penn State 12-13, Nebraska 17-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

Nebraska and the Nittany Lions are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska will be looking to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

Even though Nebraska has not done well against the Wolverines recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Cornhuskers were the clear victor by a 79-59 margin over the Wolverines. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 45-25.

Nebraska relied on the efforts of Keisei Tominaga, who scored 19 points along with two steals, and Josiah Allick, who scored 16 points along with eight rebounds. Allick didn't help Nebraska's cause all that much against the Wildcats last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this match. Rienk Mast was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with eight assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions came up short against the Spartans on Wednesday and fell 80-72. Penn State has struggled against the Spartans recently, as their game on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their loss, Penn State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ace Baldwin Jr., who scored 15 points along with seven assists, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Zach Hicks, who scored 15 points.

The Cornhuskers' victory bumped their record up to 17-8. As for the Nittany Lions, they now have a losing record at 12-13.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Nebraska have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Penn State, though, as they've been averaging only 31.5 rebounds per game. Given Nebraska's sizable advantage in that area, the Nittany Lions will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Nebraska is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Nebraska is a big 8-point favorite against Penn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cornhuskers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

Nebraska and Penn State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.